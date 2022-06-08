PG&E pledges net-zero emissions by 2040, will keep using gas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The nation’s largest utility on Wednesday outlined a multi-decade plan that aims to more rapidly reduce to zero its net greenhouse gas emissions while still using natural gas to produce power.
Pacific Gas & Electric’s plan is to take as much carbon out of the air as it emits by 2040, five years earlier than the goal set by its home state of California and Southern California Edison, the state’s second-largest utility.