1,765 of 1,765 precincts - 100 percent

Pete Buttigieg, 564 - 26 percent

Bernie Sanders, 562 - 26 percent

Elizabeth Warren, 388 - 18 percent

Joe Biden, 340 - 16 percent

Amy Klobuchar, 264 - 12 percent

Andrew Yang, 22 - 1 percent

Tom Steyer, 7 - 0 percent

Uncommitted, 4 - 0 percent

Other, 1 - 0 percent

Michael Bennet, 0 - 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg, 0 - 0 percent

John Delaney, 0 - 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard, 0 - 0 percent

Deval Patrick, 0 - 0 percent