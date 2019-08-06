Oysters, blues and books all have festivals coming this way

Wilton Food Truck Festival, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Miller Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Rd., Wilton. Trackside Teen Center’s second annual Food Truck Festival features food, live music, craft sale and kids entertainment.

Milford Oyster Festival, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1 Shipyard Ln., Milford. Featuring music by Extreme, food, drinks, and children’s activities. Info: milfordoysterfestival.com.

Art in the Park Annual Festival, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. This free annual event celebrates the birthday of the National Park Service and the creativity inspired by Weir Farm. Enjoy demonstrations, activity stations, free-to-use art supplies, refreshments, music, and more. Info: nps.gov/wefa/planyourvisit/art-in-park.

Mark Twain Library Book Fair, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Redding Community Center, Lonetown Road, Redding. All proceeds go to the Mark Twain Library. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

12th Annual Blues & Views Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Levitt Pavilion, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Music, food, beverages, games. Tickets: $10-$100. Portion of the proceeds will go to Staples Tuition Grants and Wakeman Town Farm. Info: BluesViewsCT.com.

Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival, Sept. 6, 6-11 p.m.; Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Veteran’s Park, 42 Seaview Ave., Norwalk. Live entertainment, food, activities. Admission: $5-$12. Info: seaport.org.

Trash Dash 5K plogging event, Sept. 15, 8 a.m., Newman’s Own Hall of The Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. Hosted by Keep America Beautiful and The Maritime Aquarium. Check-in: 7-8 a.m. Registration: $30 through July 31, then increases. Registration for children under 12: $20. Info: act.kab.org/trash-dash.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mathews Park, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.