Owls elect new officers

First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Dr. John Fisher, Ann Buccitti, Laurie Saracini, Bunny Lancaster, Celine Kertesz, and Ruth Corbett. First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Dr. John Fisher, Ann Buccitti, Laurie Saracini, Bunny Lancaster, Celine Kertesz, and Ruth Corbett. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Owls elect new officers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Owls Club recently elected new officers for 2019- 20.

They are as follows: Ann Buccitti, President,Laurie Saracini, Vice- President, Bunny Lancaster,Secretary, Celine Kertesz, Treasurer, and Ruth Corbett, Membership Chair. Dr. John Fisher is the outgoing President. First Selectman Rudy Marconi conducted the formal installation of the new office holders.

The Owls meet on the first Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. at Founders Hall. Guests are welcome to hear informative speakers and to meet with First Selectman Rudy Marconi who often attends the sessions.

The first program of the new season will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, featuring Karen Bova, executive director of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. She will provide information about Chamber membership, services, and goals.