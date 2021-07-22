Over 200 African men cross from Morocco into Spain's Melilla

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain's autonomous city of Melilla said Thursday that 238 African men have made it to the Northern African Spanish enclave after climbing over fences separating it from Morocco.

Sub-Saharan migrants fleeing poverty or violence regularly attempt to trespass the 12-kilometer-long (7.4-miles) border in Melilla and in Spain's other enclave in the northern African coast, Ceuta, as a stepping stone to reach the European continent. The migrants often attempt to cross in large groups to surprise police agents on both sides of the fences.