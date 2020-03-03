Outdoor recreation grants fuel events around New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division has announced the first wave of events paid for by new outdoor recreation incubator grants.

The agency said San Juan College will host an outdoor recreation base camp in Farmington on Saturday while Creative Startups will be putting on meetings over the next week at rural libraries in Estancia, El Rito and Taos. Five more events will follow later this year.

San Juan College and Creative Startups received the first two $50,000 grants in 2019 to help outdoor companies that are in their early stages.

Officials say the goal is to highlight outdoor recreation business opportunities, share networking and marketing tools, and link businesses with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and other federal land agencies that handle recreation permitting.

The Outdoor Recreation Division also is planning for this year's Outdoor Economics Conference, which will be held in early October in Farmington. Last year's conference in Silver City drew 300 people who represented more than 60 communities around New Mexico.