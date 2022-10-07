Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride PREDRAG MILIC, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 3:29 p.m.
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a protest prayer led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro against the holding of an LGBTQ pride march this weekend.
The influential church has called its followers in Montenegro to join the prayer for “the sanctity of marriage and preservation of family” after organizing a similar gathering in neighboring Serbia ahead of a pan-European pride event there last month.