Oregon wildfire threatens 3K homes, forces home evacuations

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) — A fast-growing wildfire on national forestland in south-central Oregon has prompted mandatory evacuations as it threatened about 3,000 homes, authorities said.

Pushed by strong winds, the fire in Klamath County grew from about 26 square miles (65 square kilometers) Thursday to 61 square miles (158 square kilometers) Friday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land. There was no containment, according to the update posted on Facebook by the incident management team.