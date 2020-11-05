Oregon shatters daily COVID-19 case record with 805 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 805 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering the state's previous daily record of 600.

Officials described the increased spread of COVID-19 in the state as “unprecedented” and occurring “more rapidly” than they had hoped.

“Let me be clear, we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities. Lives are at stake," Gov. Kate Brown said. "Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”

In addition, health officials said the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests last week was 8.5%.

“All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities and letting their guard down more and doing so as the weather turns colder, and they are spending more time indoors,” said Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist.

Brown attributed a significant amount of the increase in cases to indoor social gatherings.

“Our data on the cases reported today is incomplete, as the case investigations are in process. But the case data from the past several days and weeks continue to show that the increased spread is driven through small informal gatherings and not due to large workplace or other outbreaks," Sidelinger said. "Oregon’s sporadic cases, those not traced to a source, are also increasing."

In mid-October, the health authority released modeling that predicted if transmission continued at the current level at the time, then by Nov. 5 the number of new daily infections would increase from 1,300 to 2,200 and that 570 cases would be diagnosed daily.

Within the first four days of November, Oregon was averaging about 551 new cases a day.

In addition, based on the Oregon Health Authorities mid-October predictions the number of new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 would increase to 40 a day.

While the number of Wednesday’s new hospitalizations was not readily available, as of Nov. 2 — the most recent data available — there were 181 Oregonians who tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalized, a record number according to the Oregon Health Authority’s dashboard. The previous record was 168 patients in July.

Since the start of the pandemic more than 47,800 Oregonians have had COVID-19. The death toll is 710.

Brown and the Oregon Health Authority announced that they would be holding a press conference Friday to talk about Oregon's COVID-19 situation.

Cline is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.