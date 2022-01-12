Oregon Supreme Court to decide Kristof eligibility

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to determine whether former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor, less than a week after election officials declared him ineligible because he failed to meet the three-year residency requirement.
Both Kristof's attorney and Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan wanted the state's highest court to take the case and to move quickly, with a March 17 deadline looming for finalizing the list of candidates for the primary ballot.