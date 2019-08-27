Oral surgery practice to open on South Street after Labor Day

Ridgefield Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery LLC will open on South Street the day after Labor Day — Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Dr. Steven Smullin, D.M.D., M,D., is a board-certified, dual-degree oral and maxillofacial surgeon, having obtained both a dental and a medical degree. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

“This newly constructed medical space is appointed with the most up-to-date surgical and diagnostic equipment for optimal effectiveness and safety,” Dr. Smullin said.

His expertise will add to the host of dental and medical care already available in Ridgefield.

Dr. Smullin completed his specialty training in oral and maxillofacial surgery in 2007 at Massachusetts General Hospital, while earning his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He previously obtained his dental degree from Temple University in 2001 where he was valedictorian of his class.

He specializes in all aspects of oral surgery with a special interest in treating children. He enjoys both routine oral surgery as well as advanced dental reconstruction of the jaws. This includes dental implants and advanced grafting procedures.

Dr. Smullin has been practicing in Fairfield County for the past eight years.

“I am enthusiastic about this opportunity to join other small businesses within the community-oriented town of Ridgefield,” he said.

The business will be located at 10 South Street, Suite 202. For more information, call 203-403-3686 or visit ridgefieldoralsurgery.com.