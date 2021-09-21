Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border JUAN A. LOZANO, ERIC GAY, ELLIOT SPAGAT and MARIA VERZA, Associated Press Sep. 20, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 12:46 a.m.
1 of42 A little girl holds her stuffed animal high above the water as migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande river from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, to avoid deportation. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti Tuesday and Mexico began busing some away from the border.
More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and faced criticism for using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town.
JUAN A. LOZANO, ERIC GAY, ELLIOT SPAGAT and MARIA VERZA