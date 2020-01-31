Opponents of red-flag gun bill rally at New Mexico Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of advocates for gun rights rallied at the New Mexico Statehouse on Friday in a show of force against a proposed red-flag gun law that has the support of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

A bill from Democratic state lawmakers would allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Several county sheriffs and at least one district attorney denounced the bill as an infringement on constitutional rights against unreasonable searches and seizures and other constitutional rights. Proponents say new legislation is needed to respond to warning signs that may appear before firearm suicides and mass shootings.

At an outdoor rally, Republican state lawmakers including Rep. Candy Ezzell of Roswell urged opponents of the bill to directly lobby their state senators and representatives. The entire Legislature is up for election this year.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki says gun owners who do not threaten themselves or others have nothing to fear from the legislation.