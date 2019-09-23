Online marketplace launches at RidgeFest celebration

Avery Noonan, 3, of Ridgefield swings with her mom at RidgeFest, a launch party for the e-commerce website RidgefieldMarketplace.com, on Friday, Sept. 13.

RidgefieldMarketplace.com, an online e-commerce marketplace which brings together Ridgefield merchants and buyers, launched on Sept. 13.

To celebrate its grand “e-opening,” the website teamed up with Ridgefield Parks and Recreation to host a community event dubbed “RidgeFest” at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

“In thinking about our launch, we knew we wanted to do something big” said RidgefieldMarketplace.com co-founder Brian Armstrong. “We also wanted it to be a free event for the whole community, so we started to brainstorm and that’s when we came up with the idea for ‘RidgeFest.’”

For more information, visit ridgefieldmarketplace.com.