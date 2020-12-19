Online learning may mean end of school snow days

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As a boy growing up in Kingsley, Adam Zellmer remembers winter school cancellations as carefree days filled with sledding, snowball fights and snow forts.
Now, as superintendent of South Hardin Community Schools, Zellmer starts inclement winter mornings by driving the roads of Hardin County at 4:15 a.m. to determine whether conditions are safe enough for students to make it to school. If they’re not, he cancels school — sometimes with musical flair — and accepts a day of lost learning as the price for the safety of students and staff. Zellmer has gained local renown by occasionally singing his school cancellation announcements.