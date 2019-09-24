$1 million home sold in Ridgefield last week
Four houses and two condominiums worth a total of $3,227,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17. Ridgefield property transfers include:
9 Limekiln Road: Craig and Molly Cook to Patricia Gay and Sanjay Khanna of Carmel, N.Y., Sept. 13, $770,000.
32 Olcott Way (Casagmo): Jeannette Moore-Ritch to Bo Ji and Ran Ye of Ballwin, Mo., Sept. 16, $264,500.
4 West Mountain Road: Harral and Patricia Tenney to Nordic Builders Inc. of Doubleday Lane, Sept. 16, $1,000,000.
35 Benson Road: Trust of Brenda Schaub to Jeannette Moore, Sept. 16, $425,000.
2 Keeler Drive: Patrick and Louise Brady to Matthew and Stephanie Donovan of Harding Drive, Sept. 16, $618,000.
5 Apricot Lane (Fox Hill): Jennifer Schlectweg of Southbury to Peter and Dina Giner, Sept. 17, $150,000.