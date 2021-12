JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the southeast Missouri town of Jackson are continuing to investigate what led to a shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at Town House Inn. KFVS-TV reports that 26-year-old Clifton Smith Jr. of Oxford, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and other crimes. He is jailed on $2 million bond.