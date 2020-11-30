One man dead, 2 others wounded, 1 arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — One man has been found dead and two others were discovered wounded at a large apartment complex in Bloomington early Monday, according to police.

Authorities said they received numerous calls about gunfire about 5:30 a.m. at the Hampshire Hill Apartments. Officers found two wounded men in the entryway to one apartment building.

Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley said one man had been shot in the upper torso and the other man had wounds that were not caused by gunfire. The second man was arrested, Hartley said.

Additional calls and information gathered at the scene led police to another building in the complex where they found a man's body.

Hartley did not reveal the circumstances of the man's death, but said the two crime scenes are related.