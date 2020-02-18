One arrested after fight at Ridgefield bar

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close One arrested after fight at Ridgefield bar 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Police arrested a Stamford man after an argument at Bistro Mediterranean and Tapas Bar turned physical last week.

Yaime Aguillar-Villa was charged with Breach of Peace Feb. 15 after police were called to the Ethan Allen Highway eatery a little after 1 a.m.

The argument was over property and money, and an investigation it escalated and “became physical,” police said.

Aguillar-Villa was issued a misdemeanor summons and released with promise to appear. The 32-year-old is due to appear in Danbury Court on Feb. 24.