One $1 million home sold in Ridgefield last week

Eight houses and one condominium worth a total of $7,004,750 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5. Property transfers include:

10 Twopence Road: Chunsong Qu and Ying Teng of Omaha, Neb., to Timothy Braz, Nov. 1, $448,000.

6 Quincy Close (Casagmo): Vishal Daga to Vincent Doria of Austin, Texas, Nov. 1, $225,000.

105 New Street: Biao Cai and Weiqin Li of Goldens Bridge, N.Y., to John and Carolina Deakins, Nov. 1, $500,000.

166 Minuteman Road: Mario Cavalcanti and Andrew Bazelle of Lee, Mass. to John and Juliana Cassano, Nov. 1, $670,000.

223 Bennett’ s Farm Road: Bennetts Farm Associates LLC of Main Street to Joseph and Kristin Silva, Nov. 1, $1,100,000.

115 Walnut Grove Road: Joy Arditti to Heqing Piao of Whitestone, N.Y., Nov. 4, $628,250.

16 Mulvaney Court: Elisabeth and Michael Vecciarelli of Pittsburgh to American International Relocation Solutions LLC of Pittsburgh, Nov. 4, $940,000.

3 Settlers Lane: Philip and Lisa Brand of Stonecrest Road to Ronald and Christina Ungaro, Nov. 4, $933,500.

21 Ketcham Road: Christy Kirsch to William and Tiffany Greenlay of Palmer Court, Nov. 5, $620,000.