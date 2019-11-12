One $1 million home sold in Ridgefield last week
Eight houses and one condominium worth a total of $7,004,750 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5. Property transfers include:
10 Twopence Road: Chunsong Qu and Ying Teng of Omaha, Neb., to Timothy Braz, Nov. 1, $448,000.
6 Quincy Close (Casagmo): Vishal Daga to Vincent Doria of Austin, Texas, Nov. 1, $225,000.
105 New Street: Biao Cai and Weiqin Li of Goldens Bridge, N.Y., to John and Carolina Deakins, Nov. 1, $500,000.
166 Minuteman Road: Mario Cavalcanti and Andrew Bazelle of Lee, Mass. to John and Juliana Cassano, Nov. 1, $670,000.
223 Bennett’ s Farm Road: Bennetts Farm Associates LLC of Main Street to Joseph and Kristin Silva, Nov. 1, $1,100,000.
115 Walnut Grove Road: Joy Arditti to Heqing Piao of Whitestone, N.Y., Nov. 4, $628,250.
16 Mulvaney Court: Elisabeth and Michael Vecciarelli of Pittsburgh to American International Relocation Solutions LLC of Pittsburgh, Nov. 4, $940,000.
3 Settlers Lane: Philip and Lisa Brand of Stonecrest Road to Ronald and Christina Ungaro, Nov. 4, $933,500.
21 Ketcham Road: Christy Kirsch to William and Tiffany Greenlay of Palmer Court, Nov. 5, $620,000.