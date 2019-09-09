On this day in Ridgefield history: September 9

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on September 9:

Sept. 9, 1887 - A concert and recital takes place in the Town Hall to raise money for the new Congregational church under construction. Mrs. H.C. Kroh, who has been spending the summer in Ridgefield, gives several recitations of Shakespeare and other noted authors. She has done similar programs in Washington, Newark and New York. Admission is 50 cents; reserved seats go for $1.

Sept. 9 1964 — 3,021 children show up for school, 335 more than a year earlier. The high school begins double sessions.

Sept. 9, 1985 - Attorney Rex E. Gustafson, Ridgefield’s youngest native lawyer, joins the legal firm headed by Judge Joseph H. Donnelly, the town’s first full-time and longest-practicing lawyer.

