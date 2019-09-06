On this day in Ridgefield history: September 6

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on September 6:

Sept. 6, 1901 - Throngs surround the telegraph office on Main Street to learn the fate of President William McKinley. Ridgefielder William S. Hawk, with the president until just before the assassination, wires confirmation of his death at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6, 1935 - A Town Meeting approves selling alcoholic beverages in Ridgefield hotels and restaurants, but not at taverns, on Sundays.

Sept. 6, 1956 - Wilton First Selectman Harry Marhoffer crashes his town-owned pickup truck into the side of a car driven by Ridgefield Selectman Harvey D. Tanton, demolishing Tanton’s car. The crash occurs in Wilton, patrolled by state police, who issue a warning to the Wilton selectman - also town’s chief of police - for driving too fast for conditions.

Sept. 6, 1974 - The town buys the old state police barracks and begins to convert it to the Ridgefield Police headquarters. In the fall of that year: Two Ridgefield teenagers, on their way to set fire to the old state police barracks, are stopped and arrested by police, who find cans of gasoline in their trunk. The two later confess to six cases of arson in a month, including three empty old houses, a High Ridge barn, and an old wooden water tower owned by IBM.

Sept. 6, 2000 - The Board of Selectmen unanimously vote to rename the old high school The Richard E. Venus Municipal Building.

Sept. 6, 2006 - A Town Meeting accepts the donation of 17 acres off Hickory Lane from the Bard family. Dr. Harry Bard, Ridgefield school superintendent from 1924 to 1928, bought it in 1915.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

