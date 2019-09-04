On this day in Ridgefield history: September 4

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on September 4:

Sept. 4 1964 — 44 new teachers attend orientation.

Sept. 4, 2007 - A lone man robs the Citibank office at the north end of Main Street; it’s Ridgefield first bank robbery since 1984. The robber is caught several weeks later, after a car crash following a bank robbery in Monroe.

Sept. 4, 2008 - Ridgefield schools now employ video security and intercom buzzers to control who enters the building; the school board discusses even more security, in the form of a computerized “visitor management” system, which would require visitors to provide a photo ID for scanning.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

