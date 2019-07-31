On this day in Ridgefield history: July 31

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on July 31:

July 31, 1861 — Ridgefield women meet at the home of Mrs. William O. Seymour to sew hospital garments for soldiers.

July 31, 1922 - The post office moves from east side of Main Street to the Scott Block [where Addessi’s is now] and remains there till 1959.

July 31, 1928 - The last Chautauqua program takes place in Ridgefield to dwindling audiences. First started here in 1886 and later resurrected in 1917, Chautauqua provided five-day camps, full of entertaining and educational programs for children and adults - opening with a parade.

July 31, 1932 — Officer John Palmer is responding to a report of an illegal peddler at a baseball game on East Ridge when a car hits his motorcycle at East Ridge and Governor Streets. He is killed, the first and only Ridgefield policeman to die in the line of duty.

July 31, 1964 — Dr. James Inkster moves his home and his practice to Newtown after 20 years here. Newtown had only two doctors.

July 31, 1964 — Dr. Joseph Buchman opens a practice in internal medicine.

July 31, 1996 - Dr. James Sheehan retires after 41 years as a Ridgefield pediatrician.

July 31, 2008 — Joining the trend in retail, the Ridgefield Library begins offering Express Checkout. Patrons use a special touch screen to scan their library cards and items they wish to take home.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

The Press will be continue piling such lists throughout the summer and into the fall. Please email news@theridgefieldpress.com with any suggestions or feedback.