On this day in Ridgefield history: July 30

The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on July 30:

July 30, 1887 — Joshua I. King, a leading citizen and businessman in town for many decades, dies at the age of 85. The Press calls him a “living landmark.” He is the son of General Joshua King, Revolutionary War officer who lead Major John Andre to the gallows. [See Aug. 13, 1839.]

July 30, 1922 - St. Mary’s marks the 25th anniversary of the dedication of its church.

July 30, 1956 - Enrollments are growing fast, and the school board learns that remodeling the East Ridge School and an addition to Veterans Park will cost the town $1.2 million.

July 30, 1985 — The new $1.6-million Route 7 sewer plant goes online.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

