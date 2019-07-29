On this day in Ridgefield history: July 29

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on July 29:

July 29, 1852 —Hundreds flock to see the “Southern Circus,” which stops in town. [The Great Southern Circus traveled widely, and included tight-rope walkers, acrobats, comics, animals, and music.]

July 29, 1871 - The Board of Directors of the new Ridgefield Savings Bank elects Dr. Daniel L. Adams, a Ridgefield physician, as its first president. Twenty five years earlier, Dr. Adams had been the first president of the Knickerbocker Base Ball Club, which played its first game on June 19, 1846 in Hoboken, N.J. against the New York Nine. Some say it was the first base ball game.

July 29, 1902 - The Town School Committee votes, with thanks, permission to the Village Improvement Society to repair the Center School.

July 29, 1918 — Private Everett Ray Seymour is the second Ridgefielder to die in World War I. He is killed in a battle near Fere-en-Tardenois, France.

July 29, 2004 — Nineteen veteran teachers retire, reports personnel director Paul Hazel, himself about to retire. Among them are Arthur Amend, Janet Belote, Jane Breen, Lois Brower, William Brower, Betty Gray Brown, Dorothea Lang, Monica McMorran, and Curtis Pickup.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

