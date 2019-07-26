On this day in Ridgefield history: July 26

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on July 26:

July 26, 1867 —The General Assembly gives the town permission to buy stock in the New York and Ridgefield Railroad.

July 26, 1985 - A leaking hose from a propane tanker causes an explosion that demolishes Galloway’s Restaurant in the Grand Union shopping center, destroys three cars, damages 32 more, and blows out windows of many nearby businesses. Only three people are injured, and then only slightly. The driver of the truck is arrested two months later for violations of statutes on handling hazardous chemicals. The restaurant never reopens.

July 26, 2006 - The selectmen name Kay Ables as town historian.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

