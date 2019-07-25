On this day in Ridgefield history: July 25

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on July 25:

July 25, 1922 —William Lynch of St. Mary’s Parish joins the Order of the Marist Brothers at Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He is 16 years old.

July 25, 2000 - Tiger Hollow, the upgrading and expansion of Ridgefield High School sports facilities planned and financed by volunteers, wins Planning and Zoning Commission approval.

July 25, 2002 - No one steps forward as an opponent for State Rep. John Frey, who is up for re-election.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

