On this day in Ridgefield history: July 24

The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on July 24:

July 24, 1882 —The thermometer at Hiram K. Scott’s store at 1:30 p.m. reads 118 degrees.

July 24, 1887 - A young man named Knapp rents a horse and phaeton from Whitlock’s livery stable on Catoonah Street. When they are returned, the phaeton is found to be “in a dilapidated condition” after apparently having been involved in a crash. M.B. Whitlock reports young Mr. Knapp has not appeared to pay for the damage.

July 24, 2001 - After the Republicans decline to renominate him, Selectman Steve Zemo, switches party affiliations and accepted the Democrats’ nomination for the Board of Selectmen, in a year when First Selectman Rudy Marconi, a Democrat, would run unopposed.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

