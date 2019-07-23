On this day in Ridgefield history: July 23

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on July 23:

July 23, 1886 - “Poppy Smith, who is in the employ of D.C. Baxter, was tumbled into a heap last Sunday afternoon in consequence of petting ‘Daisy’ with a broom.” July 22, 1899 - The Adams and Keeler barn and stable on Wilton Road East is badly damaged by fire early that morning. The same night, the home of Dr. H. B. Savage burns to the ground. Firemen’s efforts to save the building are frustrated by a lack of water.

July 23, 1886 - Sanford Barnes, fishing on South Pond with Ernest F. Walton, catches a black bass weighing four and one half pounds and measuring 20 inches. He used a seven-ounce rod with grasshopper bait. [South Pond is Oscaleta Lake in Lewisboro.]

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

