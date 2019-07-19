On this day in Ridgefield history: July 19

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on July 19:

July 19, 1865 - The 17 Connecticut Regiment, containing many Ridgefielders, is mustered out at Hilton Head, S.C. which, 140 years later, has become home to many ex-Ridgefield retirees.

July 19, 1871 - The Connecticut General Assembly agrees to charter the Ridgefield Savings Bank.

July 19, 1886 - Ridgefielders are all abuzz as stock in the New York and New England Rail Road rises on sharp sales. The New York Times reports the company has gained “a new entrance into New York.” The Times says the railroad will be known as the New York, Danbury and Boston Railroad. The portion from Port Chester to Ridgefield has already been surveyed as part of the Port Chester and Ridgefield Rail Road.

July 19, 1887 - Forty New York City children, spending two weeks in North Salem as part of the Fresh Air program, are treated to a party at Amos Sherwood’s grove at Lake Mamanasco.

July 19, 1900 - J. Howard King, wealthy Albany banker, dies at his summer home in Ridgefield. He is a member of the King family that has been prominent in town since the Revolution. His wife is the daughter of Dr. John Emerson, owner of the slave Dred Scott, who in 1856 unsuccessfully sued for his freedom before the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that slaves or their descendants, even if free, could never be citizens and therefore had no right to sue.

July 19, 1926 - A bus carrying 23 passengers collides head-on with a touring car, driven by a Brooklyn man, on South Salem Road in front of Pinchbeck Nurseries. A second bus, trying to avoid the accident, goes off the road. No one is seriously injured, but the driver of the bus is convicted of having improper brakes.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

