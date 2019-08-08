On this day in Ridgefield history: August 8

The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close On this day in Ridgefield history: August 8 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 8:

Aug. 8, 1871 - The Ridgefield Savings Bank opens for business in the Old Hundred [now part of the Aldrich Museum]. The bank grows in the 20th Century to become the Ridgefield Bank and the even larger Fairfield County Bank.

Aug. 8, 1896 - “The mid-summer event in this pleasant summer resort was the ball in the assembly rooms of the Ridgefield Club this evening,” The New York Times reports the next day. “Despite the heat, representatives of nearly every family in the New York colony were present, and the function was a great success.”

Aug. 8, 1925 - The last passenger train from Branchville arrives at Ridgefield station [in 2008 now a Ridgefield Supply Company warehouse slated to be moved to become a youth arts center]. The service, begun in 1870, is no longer profitable. Buses now run between the station and the village.

Aug. 8, 1985 - What police Chief Thomas Rotunda describes as a “rash” of resignations continues as two more officers announce their departure. Pay scale and working conditions have “something to do with it,” he says.

Aug. 8, 1995 - The U.S. Postal Service issues a 78-cent stamp honoring suffragist Alice Paul, designed by Ridgefielder Chris Calle. She is the first Ridgefield resident ever pictured on a postage stamp. However, three years later, a second Ridgefielder - Henry Luce - appears on another stamp.

Aug. 8, 2001 - Jack Tobin is free: The 24-year-old Ridgefielder lands at Kennedy Airport, accompanied by his father, John Tobin, and Congressman Jim Maloney. A rally at Town Hall welcomes him home on Aug. 13.

Aug. 8, 2006 - Anti-war challenger Ned Lamont outpolls U.S. Senator Joseph I. Lieberman, 3 to 2, among Ridgefield Democrats in the state primary. Lamont wins statewide, but by a slimmer margin.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

The Press will be continue piling such lists throughout the summer and into the fall. Please email news@theridgefieldpress.com with any suggestions or feedback.