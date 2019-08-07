On this day in Ridgefield history: August 7

The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close On this day in Ridgefield history: August 7 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 7:

Aug. 7, 1863 - A Town Meeting renews the town’s offer of $300 to each man drafted into the service, but adds that the $300 may also go “to the drafted man who shall furnish an able-bodied substitute, who shall be accepted and mustered into the United States service.”

Aug. 7, 2003 — Ridgefield Bank announces plans for a merger with Fairfield County Bank, pending government approval [later received]. The banks are to each maintain their own names in their home territories.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

The Press will be continue piling such lists throughout the summer and into the fall. Please email news@theridgefieldpress.com with any suggestions or feedback.