On this day in Ridgefield history: August 6
The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 6:
Aug. 6, 1864 — Ridgefield is having some trouble filling its quota of men needed for the war, and a town meeting this day names three prominent citizens - Hiram K. Scott, Lewis H. Bailey, and John D. Hurlbutt - to a committee to procure volunteers and substitutes for the army.
The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.
