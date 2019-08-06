On this day in Ridgefield history: August 6

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 6:

Aug. 6, 1864 — Ridgefield is having some trouble filling its quota of men needed for the war, and a town meeting this day names three prominent citizens - Hiram K. Scott, Lewis H. Bailey, and John D. Hurlbutt - to a committee to procure volunteers and substitutes for the army.

