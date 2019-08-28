On this day in Ridgefield history: August 28

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 28:

Aug. 28, 1859 - Ridgefielders witness spectacular display of aurora borealis. Northern Lights continue for a week.

Aug. 28, 1862 - Many Ridgefielders are among the troops to be mustered into the service as part of the Seventeenth Regiment, Company C and Company G, in Bridgeport. They camp at Seaside Park and leave by rail Sept. 23.

Aug. 28, 1884 - Twenty one Ridgefield veterans of the Civil War are among 400 Connecticut veterans to attend a reunion here. They march through the village and meet in the town hall. Two thousand people greet them, and most join them for a picnic on the Lounsbury grounds [now Veterans Park].

Aug. 28, 1887 - The Methodist Sunday School has its summer picnic at Roton Point in Norwalk. The group goes by train from Branchville, a 23-minute ride each way.

Aug. 28, 1893 - Officer Powers arrests Pat Gehan for assault, breach of the peace, and intoxication, and hauls him before Judge Gilbert. He pleads guilty and is fined $3 plus costs, amounting to $22.40. Judge Gilbert assures him that, “on a repetition of the offense, like leniency need not be expected,” The Press reports.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

