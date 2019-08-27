On this day in Ridgefield history: August 27

The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 27:

Aug. 27, 1788 - In the first use of their new church building, members of the Episcopal congregation in town gather for their annual meeting to elect officers. The building’s interior is still unfinished more than two years after the project started.

Aug. 27, 1841 - Isaac Jones gives St. Stephen’s Parish a parcel of about 80 by 100 feet for its church operations. He had earlier given the church a 48 by 10 foot plot. Together, this is the land on which today’s church stands, a fact so noted in the narthex of the building.

Aug. 27, 2008 - Ridgefielder Paul Bucha, a Congressional Medal of Honor winner for service in Vietnam, leads the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democratic National Convention, which nominates Barack Obama for President. Mr. Bucha is a national security and veterans affairs adviser to Senator Obama.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

