The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 26:

Aug. 26, 1859 - 500 people attend a Methodist and Congregational Sabbath school picnic at Lake Mamanasco, then called Burt’s Pond.

Aug. 26, 1887 - Surveyors are at work on East Ridge, planning the widening of Prospect Avenue.

Aug. 26, 1893 - Henry W. Keeler volunteers to help clean up the West Lane schoolhouse grounds, including blasting out rocks. He lights a fuse, but it appears to go out. As he approaches to relight the fuse, the powder explodes, knocking Mr. Keeler unconscious for several hours. He is badly burned but survives.

Aug. 26, 1926 - The State Highway Department is seeking bids on laying concrete on the Danbury-Norwalk Road between the Danbury and Branchville, where it will meet the new concrete highway under construction from Branchville to Norwalk. Work is underway by October. The complete project from Danbury to Norwalk costs $680,000 [$8 million in 2008].

Aug. 26, 1931 - Kittens from as far away as Iowa are exhibited in the Kitten Show at the Congregational Church casino, sponsored by the Connecticut Cat Club.

