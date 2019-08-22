On this day in Ridgefield history: August 22

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 22:

Aug. 22, 1877 - William H. Gillette, a 24-year-old actor, gives a performance in town hall. He goes on to become world famous, especially for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes. In 1919, after five years of construction, his home in Hadlyme is completed. Today, it is central attraction of Gillette Castle State Park.

Aug. 22, 1900 - Hawley Northrop, 24, a member of one of the wealthiest families in town, is killed instantly when his wagon, drawn by a pair of “spirited horses,” crashes and he is “thrown over the dashboard like a stone from a catapult and his head crashed against a stone wall 20 feet away,” The New York Times reports.

Aug. 22, 1907 - Around midnight, Arthur B. Cole, 20, steals a horse from Sperry’s livery stable and rides to Danbury, where he sells the animal for $100. He is captured the next day and “young Cole enjoys the distinction of being the first prisoner ever brought to Ridgefield in an automobile as well as the first ever taken to Bridgeport jail from here in the same manner.”

Aug. 22, 1929 - The proposed town budget for 1929-30 totals $175,000, of which $77,000 is for schools. Among the special appropriations is $25,000 “for equipment and three salaried men for the Fire department” and $1,000 for a traffic signal.

Aug. 22, 1991 - The state income tax passes in the state Legislature.

