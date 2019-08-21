On this day in Ridgefield history: August 21

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 21:

Aug. 21, 1886 - The ladies of St. Stephen’s Church hold a “fair and festival” in the afternoon and evening, with many articles for sale.

Aug. 21, 1997 - The Gap opens on Main Street.

Aug. 21, 2003 - Ridgefield and most of the Northeast goes dark, the result of a fault in the power grid that took place in Ohio. The power is out for 24 hours.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

