https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/On-this-day-in-Ridgefield-history-August-21-14366703.php
On this day in Ridgefield history: August 21
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 21:
Aug. 21, 1886 - The ladies of St. Stephen’s Church hold a “fair and festival” in the afternoon and evening, with many articles for sale.
Aug. 21, 1997 - The Gap opens on Main Street.
Aug. 21, 2003 - Ridgefield and most of the Northeast goes dark, the result of a fault in the power grid that took place in Ohio. The power is out for 24 hours.
The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.
The Press will be continue piling such lists throughout the summer and into the fall. Please email news@theridgefieldpress.com with any suggestions or feedback.
View Comments