On this day in Ridgefield history: August 15

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 15:

Aug. 15, 1880 - In a story about a buggy trip through the countryside, a New York Times writer praises the beauties of Ridgefield and in particular, High Ridge, which he [wrongly] calls “the highest elevation in Connecticut … commanding a view in every direction of from 50 to 60 miles….Here the adventurous people are buying houses, with the certainty that no one can cut off or interrupt their view. One of them has generously provided, on the highest point, a summer-house, with means of access from the road, and wonderful to tell! a hitching-post and chain, where you may tie your horse while you go in and enjoy the prospect.”

Aug. 15, 1886 - At 1 a.m., a man walking up Main Street sees flames coming from the porch of the Congregational Church on the village green. He gives an alarm. The fire is extinguished before much damage is done. “This was fortunate,” The Press later comments, “for it would be very unpleasant to have it destroyed before a new building is completed.” [The fire is probably set by vandals who know the church is soon to be replaced by the new stone edifice at Main Street and West Lane.]

Aug. 15, 1907 - “There have been many stories around town lately that the water we have been getting from Round Pond was not pure and that there were germs of disease, etc., in it,” the Press reports. Dr. R.W. Lowe has tests performed. Nothing bad is found.

