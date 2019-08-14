On this day in Ridgefield history: August 14

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 14:

Aug. 14, 1946 - 230 veterans march down Main Street in a huge Victory Day celebration that includes a ball game, dinner, and a dance.

Aug. 14, 1985 - A panel of experts recommends the town employ Norwalk Hospital to provide around-the-clock paramedics.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

