On this day in Ridgefield history: August 12

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 12:

Aug. 12, 1841 - The cornerstone for a new St. Stephen’s Church is laid. The building is estimated to cost $2,400, but winds up more.

Aug. 12, 1887 - The clubhouse of the Ridgefield Club is nearly complete, but already in use for bowling.

Aug. 12, 1895 - Farmer William Tiley is working in a field when he is struck and killed by lightning. He is 35 years old.

Aug. 12, 1906 — The Rev. John H. Chapman becomes rector of St. Stephen’s Church, serving until 1914.

Aug. 12, 1984 - Barbara (Mrs. John) Grasso of Ridgebury Road gives birth to Alyssa Brook, Joseph Anthony, and Scott Andrew.

Aug. 12, 2006 - The 100th anniversary edition of the Nutmeg Festival takes place at St. Stephen’s Church. The fair began in 1906.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

