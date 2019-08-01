On this day in Ridgefield history: August 1

The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration The Ridgefield fountain after the 2000 or 2001 restoration Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close On this day in Ridgefield history: August 1 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following are a list of events that took place in Ridgefield over the last four centuries on August 1:

Aug. 1, 1837 —The Rev. Eli Wheeler becomes the first full-time rector of St. Stephen’s Church, serving a year and a half.

Aug. 1, 1926 - The Bridgeport Construction Company begins laying the concrete highway along Main Street to Island Hill on Danbury Road. Construction includes redesigning the intersection of Main Street and Danbury Road by removing the old Pulling homestead. Eventually the highway will be extended along the Danbury Road to the Sugar Hollow Road, making a modern highway the entire distance between Ridgefield and Danbury.

Aug. 1, 1934 - The Triple Brothers Circus comes to town.

Aug. 1, 1940 — Eleanor Roosevelt dines at the Outpost Inn and calls Ridgefield “a very very charming place.” She drives to the Inn herself [see also Aug. 18, 1936].

Aug. 1, 1956 —Dr. Joseph Grimes becomes superintendent, replacing retiring Dr. Edward H. Fuller.

Aug. 1, 1984 — The trash transfer station switches from quarters to tokens.

Aug. 1, 1996 - Silicon Valley Group (SVG) buys the 201,000-square-foot Perkin-Elmer building and 50 acres on Route 7. The plant was built in 1967 to house Benrus, the watchmaker.

Aug. 1, 2002 — The town hears rumors that Donald Trump may be working on plans with the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation to create a casino on the former Union Carbide property in Danbury, just north of the Ridgefield town line.

The following excerpts can be found at “A Ridgefield Timeline” on RidgefieldHistory.com.

The Press will be continue piling such lists throughout the summer and into the fall. Please email news@theridgefieldpress.com with any suggestions or feedback.