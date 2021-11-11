On Veterans Day, Ridgefield salutes those who served Alyssa Seidman Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 5:43 p.m.
Troop 74 Boy Scouts Max Goralnick and Miles Olsen salute the wreath at the foot of the Veterans Memorial Monument at Lounsbury House during Ridgefield’s Veterans Day ceremony. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
Ridgefield Fire Chief Jerry Myers, at lectern, served in the U.S. Army for three years before joining the Ridgefield Fire Department. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
Members of a firing squad practice their aim before the start of Ridgefield’s Veterans Day ceremony. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
Residents gathered in front of Lounsbury House to pay tribute to the men and women who have served in the country’s armed forces. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
Marine Veterans of Fairfield County members Robin Montgomery, far left, Richard Tiani, Henry Norley, Brian Hoey and John Esposito attend Ridgefield’s Veterans Day ceremony. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
Troop 74 Boy Scouts Max Goralnick, left, Ben Olsen and Miles Olsen lay a wreath at the foot of the Veterans Memorial Monument at Lounsbury House during Ridgefield’s Veterans Day ceremony. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
Ms. President U.S. of Ridgefield Maggie Fleuette, at lectern, addresses the crowd during Ridgefield’s Veterans Day ceremony. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media
RIDGEFIELD — The grounds of Lounsbury House teemed with a knowing silence Thursday morning as residents gathered to salute the nation’s veterans.
American Legion Post 78 presented the Veterans Day program alongside the Marine Veterans of Fairfield County and the Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations. Ridgefielders young and old came to pay tribute to the town’s service members, as well as America’s millions of veterans.