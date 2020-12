OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Police Department continues to work through hundreds of backlogged, untested rape kits in an effort to solve those cases.

The department received a nearly $2 million federal grant two years ago to help get through the 1,700 kit backlog. The department has sent nearly a third of those untested rape kits — 535 — to the Nebraska State Patrol’s lab for testing so far, television station WOWT reported.