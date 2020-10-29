Omaha police investigating after woman's body found

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a northwestern Omaha apartment unit, officials said.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment complex near West Maple Road and 108th Street, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Officers who arrived on the scene found the body of 39-year-old Mercedes Elizabeth De Leon Cayaxon, police said.

Police have not said how she died, but confirmed that homicide detectives are investigating. Police had not named any suspects or announced any arrests in the case by Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police or contact Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.