OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who set fire to his family's home and critically injured his wife has pleaded guilty to two felony charges in the wake of her death.

Carl Bohm, 68, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree arson and attempted first-degree assault as part of an agreement with prosecutors. The Omaha World-Herald reports that he will face up to 70 years in prison when he's sentenced in February.