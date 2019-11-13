Olive, a true rescue cat needs help finding a forever home

Olive Olive Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Olive, a true rescue cat needs help finding a forever home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

People with big hearts are people who care! Olive’s story will touch your heart. You will see the urgent need for this gentle spirit to be in a loving home. Olive was adopted from ROAR, but as time went on, many other cats were too much for Olive to handle. She was surrendered and found herself under ROAR’s loving care.

Having been in a home, Olive is having a hard time adjusting to shelter life again and the change in her surroundings.

As much as she receives a truckload of kindness from the volunteers, she spends most of the day in her cage in her comfy bed. Olive is sweet-tempered and loves pets and neck rubs. She will blossom and be her true self in a loving home.

Who is Olive? She is loving, gentle, resilient, reserved, and forms special connections with humans.

Who is Olive looking for? Someone who is patient and kind, has a big heart,and will give her time to find her way in a low-key and calming home. She would prefer to be The Princess without other cats or kids.

Olive is just 5-years-old, mostly white and black, with a smattering of cream. She is up to date with her vaccinations and has been microchipped.

In the TRUEST sense, Olive is an undeniable RESCUE. Please...come soon! When you visit our website at www.roar-ridgefield.org, you can see additional pictures of Olive and those of available cats and dogs.