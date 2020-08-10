Oklahoma reports 397 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials reported 397 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday and two additional deaths.

The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring to 43,963 the number of confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began in March. The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The death toll now stands at 605. The latest people reported dead were both residents of Jackson County in southwest Oklahoma; a man in the 50-to-64 age group and a woman in the 65-and-older category.

Meanwhile, one of the state's largest hospital systems is reporting an alarming increase in the number of pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19. Integris Baptist Medical Center reported Monday that doctors have delivered 24 babies from women who have the coronavirus since June 30. Prior to that, the hospital had not cared for any expectant mothers with COVID-19.

The health system has not reported any maternal or fetal deaths related to the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.