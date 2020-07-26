Oklahoma reports 1,204 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma reported 1,204 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as the number of deaths in the state from the virus remained unchanged from the day before.

The Department of Health reported at least 31,285 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase from the from the 30,081 confirmed cases the state reported Saturday. The state reported an additional 645 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 24,698.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people in Oklahoma who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, remained at 496.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.